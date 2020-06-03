Evaluation at Sida: Annual Report 2019

1 Introduction

1.1 PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF THE ANNUAL REPORT

The purpose of the annual report is to provide an overview of what and how Sida evaluates along with observations on emerging issues and lessons that can be used to strengthen evaluation at Sida and the effects of Sweden’s development cooperation.

The report covers evaluations commissioned by Sida units and foreign missions that were published in 2019. It also covers so called strategic evaluations published in 2019 up to May 2020. The report does not cover evaluations of Sida financed programmes commissioned by our partners or other donors since currently it is a challenge to obtain this information in a comprehensive way. The observations and lessons identified in this report will be used to strengthen the ongoing work at Sida to systematise the use of evaluation as a tool in planning and follow-up of Sweden’s geographic and thematic cooperation strategies as well as to develop Sida’s method support in evaluation.