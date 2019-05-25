Evaluation at Sida: Annual Report 2018

1 Introduction

1.1 PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF THE ANNUAL REPORT

The purpose of the annual report is to provide an overview of what and how Sida evaluates along with observations on emerging issues and lessons that can be used to strengthen evaluation at Sida and the effects of Sweden’s development cooperation. The report covers evaluations commissioned by Sida units and foreign missions that were published in 2018. It also covers so called strategic evaluations1 published in 2018 up to April 2019. The report does not cover evaluations of Sida financed programmes commissioned by our partners or other donors since currently it is a challenge to obtain this information in a comprehensive way. The observations and lessons identified in this report will be used to strengthen the ongoing work at Sida to systematise the use of evaluation as a tool in planning and follow-up of Sweden’s geographic and thematic cooperation strategies as well as to develop Sida’s method support in evaluation.

1.2 THE UNIT FOR EVALUATION – MANDATE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

On 1 June 2018, UTV was re-established as a new unit at Sida’s Department for Organisational Support to enhance independence from Sida’s operational and policy arms. UTV reports formally to Sida’s Director General. UTV and its handful of staff has the mandate to coordinate evaluation at Sida as well as to represent Sida in international evaluation fora for development cooperation. This includes responsibility for strategic evaluations decided by the Director General, as well as overall quality assurance through development of method support and advisory services to Sida units and our foreign missions that commission so called decentralised evaluations.

As an aspect of its core mandate, UTV is engaged in capacity development within evaluation. A substantial part is devoted to internal activities aimed at contributing to an improved understanding of evaluation as a tool for learning and accountability within Sida, and, hence, higher quality evaluations and better use of evaluation results. During 2018 the unit received some 70 requests for support, mainly for assistance in drafting term of reference. A new avenue for internal capacity development is being piloted. UTV assists in setting up reliable monitoring and evaluation systems for reporting and learning during the planning and implementation of two of Sweden’s development cooperation strategies, one geographic and one thematic. This combines knowledge of evaluation at the programme level with that of portfolio and cooperation strategy levels. So far, the experience points to this being valuable and something that enhances the learning of both. Evaluation capacity development may also include external engagement aimed at improved evaluation capacities in low income countries. Sida has long been a proponent of the need to strengthen such capacities at national level to support democratic developments and poverty reduction, a stance that is reflected in the formulation of Agenda 2030 and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 17, where the demand globally for capacity development within statistics and evaluation is increasing, not least due to need to report on the SDGs. Sida is engaged in the global initiative Centers for Learning on Evaluation and Results (CLEAR) and also funds the development of a regionalisation strategy for the CLEAR center for Anglophone Africa.

1.3 EVALUATION AT SIDA

Evaluation plays a central role in results-based management and organisational learning at Sida. It provides an understanding of how and why certain results were – or were not – achieved, and if they were relevant and sustainable. It may also investigate if a project or programme led to any unintended effects and if it was implemented in a cost-efficient manner. Hence, evaluations contribute to wellinformed decision making in projects, programmes and the cooperation strategies that governs Sweden’s international development cooperation.

Evaluations need to be put to use to stimulate learning and affect decision making.

For that reason, Sida’s approach to evaluation is utilisation focused. In utilisation focused evaluation, emphasis is put on identifying who the intended users of a specific evaluation are and being specific about their intended use of the evaluation. The objective is not to evaluate everything, the goal is rather to have the right things evaluated at the right time and in the right way. In short, evaluations need to be relevant and fit for purpose if learning and evidenced based decision-making is to follow.

Sida separates between three categories of evaluations: partner led, decentralised evaluations, and strategic evaluations. Partner led evaluations are commissioned and managed by Sida’s cooperation partners as part of their monitoring and evaluation systems. Although the responsibility for evaluation of Sida funded programmes rests primarily with the development partner, Sida may commission an external evaluation for accountability purposes, to meet learning needs, or due to limited capacity of the partner. These are decentralised evaluations commissioned by foreign missions and Sida units. Sida also commissions strategic evaluations which are proposed by UTV and decided by the Director General based on their strategic importance for Sida as a whole. UTV is responsible for the quality of strategic evaluations whereas for decentralised evaluations, UTV’s role is primarily advisory and supportive. Strategic and decentralised evaluations are published by Sida. Partner led evaluations are normally not published by Sida but archived by Sida or foreign missions in accordance with the Swedish law on access to information.

Sida has a system for management response to evaluations that aims to ensure that evaluation findings are used to develop Sida’s organisational practises, to strengthen the effects of development cooperation and to contribute to transparency among stakeholders. The management response provides a management position and an implementation plan in response to an evaluation’s conclusions and recommendations.

Evaluation at Sida builds on the principles and quality standards that have been developed by and agreed upon in the Evaluation Network (EvalNet) of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) in OECD. Sida does not, however, require that all OECD/DAC evaluation criteria are included in each evaluation it commissions. As a member of EvalNet, Sida, via UTV, partook in the global consultation initiated in 2018 about a potential revision of these criteria, and continues to follow the process.