Evaluation Service - COVID-19 Evaluative Evidence Brief No 2

To support organizational learning, UNHCR’s Evaluation Service has commissioned an Evaluative Synthesis of UNHCR’s adaptation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of the synthesis is to provide robust and timely evidence to UNHCR on how effectively the organisation has adapted to COVID-19 and to highlight areas of strength as well as the challenges emerging from across our evaluations. This is the second brief of the Evaluative Synthesis report.