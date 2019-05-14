14 May 2019

Evaluation of IBON International and the CSO Partnership for Development Effectiveness (CPDE) Project

Report
from Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency
Published on 28 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.61 MB)

Authors:

Annika Nilsson , Catherine Ngugi , Ellen Girerd Barclay , Ica Fernandez , Jonas Norén , Niels Dabelstein

Description:

This evaluation aimed to assess a) the degree to which IBON’s support to the CSO Partnership for Development Effectiveness (CPDE) programmes have achieved results, and b) if its management has been effective, specifically at facilitating global CSO engagement in policy reform processes, developing capacity for sustainable CSO engagement in national level policy reforms and challenges and benefits of multi-stakeholder engagement. The evaluation found that CPDE had played a decisive role in facilitating global CSO engagement. However, in terms of facilitation of country level CSO engagement in policy reform processes, CPDE had not yet played a significant role, although the constituency of CPDE reported that they had increased their capacities to do advocacy and research. Finally, while multi-stakeholder engagement is described as a model and pre-condition for inclusive development cooperation processes in theory, in practice these tended to depend on the willingness of governments and private sector actors to form such platforms, make them inclusive of CSOs and take note of CSO inputs. Multi-stakeholder platforms may not be the best way for every country and needs to be supplemented by other issue-based and ad-hoc coalitions.

