Evaluation of the Global Cluster for Early Recovery

INTRODUCTION

We would like to reiterate two fundamental aspects of this evaluation at the outset. First, during the extensive consultation process leading to the finalisation of this report and the identification of recommendations, stakeholders inside and outside UNDP frequently asked the evaluation team to talk more about Early Recovery (ER) results, the effectiveness of UNDP’s programming in this area over the past decade and the people whose well-being is at the heart of ER work. In response, the evaluation team explained, as we are doing here, that this evaluation focusses narrowly on the coordination of the Global Cluster for Early Recovery (GCER) at global and country levels. The scope of this evaluation does not include assessing UNDP’s substantial ER programming and results or the results of the cluster in the many situations where it has been activated. We did hear much about UNDP’s ER results. Stakeholders in the field – particularly civil society and host governments - expressed their appreciation. However, to evaluate that would have required an entirely different mandate and methodology.

Second, we were asked how ER contributes to the World Humanitarian Summit (WHS) commitments, Agenda 2030, the goals of UNDP’s new Strategic Plan and reform of the UN development system. Here, too, we have had to explain that the bulk of this evaluation reviews the past decade. The final section of this evaluation does look ahead at the future of the cluster. In that context, it considers how the cluster can connect with and contribute to the fundamental reforms under way. However, at the time of drafting, the path forward was not yet determined.

As a result, the recommendations here make some assumptions and point in a direction, but do not provide a clear roadmap. Most importantly, this evaluation of one element of the humanitarian and development system does not pretend to provide a diagnosis and prescription for the future of the Humanitarian Development (Peacebuilding) Nexus (HD(P)N), or even for UNDP’s contribution to it. Rather, it seeks to inform UNDP and other stakeholders as they tackle the challenges of system reform that lie ahead.