Evaluation of the Education Cannot Wait First Emergency Response Funding Modality - Final Evaluation Report, 30 November 2020

Executive Summary

This report presents the findings of an independent evaluation of the Education Cannot Wait (ECW) First Emergency Response (FER) funding, conducted by Mokoro Limited. The FER is one of three ECW funding modalities and provides an immediate and rapid response to education needs in sudden onset emergencies and in escalating crises.

Its purpose is to restore the education function, especially access to and equitable inclusion in education. The purpose of the evaluation is to assess the overall relevance/appropriateness, reach/coverage, efficiency, effectiveness, and coherence/connectedness of the FER modality, and to measure its progress towards systemic and collective results. The objectives of the evaluation are to determine the extent to which the FER modality is meeting its envisioned purpose and to better understand what aspects of its design and approach are working or require improvements in the future; and to assess the FER project portfolio’s collective outcomes at global and country level. The evaluation is expected to provide important lessons learnt and recommendations to specific actors to improve the FER modality as part of ECW’s strategic direction and engagement in the broader global Education in Emergencies and Protracted Crises (EiEPC) sector.