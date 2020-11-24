Evaluation Brief | Covid-19 Response: Lessons from UNHCR’s Evaluation Evidence - Evaluation Service, April 2020

Rationale: Data and evidence are recognized as critical elements in the fight to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outbreak has highlighted the need for better instruments and data for measuring infection rates, immunity, and evidence on what measures might be most effective to contain its spread and limit mortality, while also mitigate the potential economic devastation of containment policies. This is as equally if not more important for persons of concern (PoCs) – who frequently live in crowded conditions and with more limited access to services and resources.

This evaluation brief draws on evidence from over 15 evaluations carried out by UNHCR since 2018, structured around a number of the key challenges and elevated risks identified by the SMC and highlighted in global and regional COVID situation reports.