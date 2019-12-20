Evaluation Annual Report 2018/19

1. Driving Evaluation Quality, Use and Learning

Evaluation enables DFID to learn about what works to tackle poverty and promote growth at country and international level. This year’s evaluation report covers key achievements in driving quality and use of evaluations, forward-looking plans, as well as bringing together the learning from every evaluation published by DFID during 2018/19.

Driving Quality in Evaluations

DFID remains committed to driving the quality and maximising the utility of its evaluation portfolio. To this end, DFID’s Evaluation Quality Assurance and Learning Service (EQUALS) provides independent quality assurance and technical support services for evaluations of Overseas Development Aid (ODA) funded programmes implemented by DFID and other UK government departments. In 2018/19, EQUALS responded to a total of 213 requests: 191 for quality assurance of evaluation terms of reference and reports, and 22 for evaluation technical assistance and learning reviews.

Expanding our Evaluation Toolbox

DFID’s Evaluation Unit manages several programmes designed to inform DFID’s strategic thinking by pioneering new evaluation approaches and methods and generating robust evidence to support DFID policy priorities and fill critical evidence gaps. Highlights of the achievements made by these programmes include: Centre for Excellence of Development Impact and Learning (CEDIL) is a new high quality, multidisciplinary, academic centre to drive innovation in the field of development impact evaluation and synthesis, and promote better uptake and use of impact evaluations. CEDIL produced and published an evidence and gap map on disability as part of the supporting literature for the DFID organised Global Disability summit held in July 2018, and has informed thinking about intervention design for the £37m DFID programme “Disability Inclusive Development (DID)”. CEDIL’s work to pilot new and rigorous methods will increase the quality of the evidence base available on challenging issues and contexts. CEDIL is currently running a competition for research proposals, to develop methods for evaluating complex interventions, to improve the ability to transfer evaluation findings to other contexts and for better use and usefulness of evaluation findings.

Evidence in Governance and Politics (EGAP) funds and coordinates multi-country randomised controlled trials, clustered by theme, to improve and incentivise innovative research alongside integrated analysis and publication. In 2018/19, EGAP funded 17 studies and has discussed findings with key stakeholders, resulting in early policy uptake of the findings. EGAP’s thematic ways of working are currently being used to inform the strategic development of future evaluation programmes in DFID.