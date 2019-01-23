Evaluation Annual Report 2017/18

Foreword

Welcome to the new look Evaluation Annual Report, which covers the Department for International Development’s (DFID’s) evaluation activities between April 2017 and March 2018. At DFID, we recognise the importance of using evaluation evidence to help us improve the quality and value for money (VfM) of our programming. We also encourage the use of evaluation evidence across other aid spending UK government departments to underpin efforts to reduce poverty in developing countries. As part of our commitment to learning what works, where and why, 2017/18 has seen DFID raise our ambition on evaluation. We have focused on three main areas:

How we work: DFID has invested in making sure our organisation has the right evaluative tools, we can use at the right time to help manage risk and support evidence informed decisions. The Evaluation Unit (EvU) is working to improve funding and support to evaluation approaches that enable evidence-based decisionmaking in the rapidly changing contexts that we operate in. A new funding window has been launched through the Strategic Impact Evaluation Fund (SIEF), to create a portfolio of rapid, low-cost ‘nimble’ evaluations that will provide gold standard evidence on whether to scale-up, adapt, or stop an intervention. In addition, the newly launched Global Learning on Adaptive Management (GLAM) programme will provide support to DFID on monitoring and evaluation of adaptive programming, helping DFID to use evaluative evidence to improve programmes. Who we work with: DFID has continued to work closely with international partners and other UK Government Departments. We have expanded our offer of support to Other Government Departments (OGDs), building their capacity on evaluation of Official Development Assistance (ODA), supporting some key high priority crossGovernment funds and opening up our Global Evaluation Framework Agreement (GEFA) and Evaluation Quality Assurance and Learning Service (EQUALS) to OGDs. What we do: The Head of Evaluation Profession, EvU and Country Programme Cabinet (CPC) (see chapter 3 for more details on the role of these functions) have been examining options for how to best support DFID’s de-centralised evaluation model. As part of this work, the EvU has undertaken a scoping exercise to map out priorities for key thematic areas for evaluations, refocusing attention on new opportunities with digital for greater use of real time monitoring of outcome data, support for adaptive programming approaches, and prepared a concept note to support a new initiative on randomised control trials of DFID programmes. The aim of this work is to incentivise and support DFID’s decentralised evaluation model to undertake trials in areas considered to be of central importance to DFID. This work is intended to improve how DFID centrally assesses the effectiveness, VfM and longterm sustainability of programming in key DFID countries, and sectors. The CPC has formed a working group to develop an approach to strategic decision-making, prioritising and delivering evaluations at the Africa regional level.

Efforts to strengthen and build on our existing evaluation structure are now well under way with the creation of the new Evidence Department within DFID’s Research and Evidence Division (RED). The EvU, as one component of the new Evidence Department, is committed to driving better delivery of UK ODA by using evaluation to learn what works and what does not, where and why.

The Evaluation Annual Report has been written by the EvU with contributions from others working to support evaluation across DFID, in line with the DFID Evaluation Policy (2013) and Strategy (2014-19). Notably, the achievements outlined in this report for 2017/18 document the progress made towards the key outcomes in the DFID 2014-19 Evaluation Strategy. The Evaluation Strategy and Policy will be reviewed and refreshed during 2018/19.

Finally, I am delighted to highlight a new addition to DFID’s Evaluation Annual Reports: the two-page summaries, known as ‘digests’. These are produced for each DFID published evaluation and provide an accessible summary of DFID’s exciting and varied evaluation portfolio and what we have learned from these evaluations.

Sian Rasdale, Head of Evidence Department, Research and Evidence Division