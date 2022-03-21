European Union Rapid Deployment Capacity

The European Union supports peace and stability in its neighbourhood and beyond. The EU needs to be able to react quickly, robustly and effectively to conflicts and crises outside its borders. To that end, the EU will develop a Rapid Deployment Capacity (EU RDC) consisting of up to 5,000 troops.

The EU Rapid Deployment Capacity can be swiftly deployed to respond to imminent threats and react to crisis situations. It can be tailored to different phases and scenarios, ranging from initial entry, to reinforcement or as a reserve force to secure an exit. The EU Rapid Deployment Capacity will be developed based on specific operational scenarios.

The exact parameters of the EU Rapid Deployment Capacity, including its detailed tasks, composition, and financial aspects, will be further detailed by the end of 2022 with the aim to reach full operational capability by 2025.