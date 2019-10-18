European Union funding helps strengthen global governance of food security and nutrition

ROME – The World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of €3 million from the European Union (EU), which will strengthen global efforts to eradicate hunger and malnutrition by supporting the Committee on World Food Security.

The CFS is an international and intergovernmental platform providing recommendations on food security and nutrition. The CFS Secretariat is jointly supported by the three Rome-based UN agencies – WFP, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). As one of the key areas of work supported by the EU funding, the CFS will lead the development of Voluntary Guidelines on Food Systems and Nutrition, which will help governments and specialized institutions address the main causes of malnutrition in all its forms.

“We thank the EU for its outspoken role in helping us move towards a Zero Hunger world. This grant will help ensure that fighting malnutrition will remain high on the global political agenda,” said Amir Abdulla, WFP’s Deputy Executive Director.

The work of the CFS is particularly timely in the context of the alarming global hunger figures. According to the latest State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, 821 million people face hunger while over two billion people do not have regular access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food.

“This contract will intensify the cooperation between the three Rome-based agencies, as well as their collaboration with the EU. I look forward to effective joint work and clear results,” said Neven Mimica, EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development.

WFP and the EU are committed to working with governments and other partners to ensure better nutrition for all. By contributing to the CFS, the EU strengthens a science-based policy dialogue on food security and nutrition among all relevant global and local actors.

“Hearing the views of all stakeholders, in particular civil society and the private sector, is vital to make sure that the reality on the ground is reflected in the policy process,” stressed Mario Arvelo, the current CFS Chair and representative of the Dominican Republic to the UN food agencies.

