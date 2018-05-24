24 May 2018

European Court of Auditors briefing highlights key challenges to EU integration policy

Report
from European Council on Refugees and Exiles
Published on 24 May 2018 View Original

A recent report published by the European Court of Auditors has highlighted major shortcomings in EU integration policies. The briefing, entitled “The Integration of Migrants from outside the EU“, outlines EU actions to support the integration of third country nationals, and identifies a number of key challenges that the EU has faced in implementing these policies.

The briefing focuses on people without EU citizenship residing within the EU legally. This includes those migrating for employment, family reunification, refugees and asylum seekers. Although primary responsibility for integrating newcomers lies with Member States, the EU has an increasingly important role to play, particularly through funding sources and in writing anti-discrimination legislation.

The briefing outlines seven major challenges to the successful integration of migrants as well as recommendations. These include delays in application processing times and a lack of coordination at both the EU and national level. The report also highlights inconsistent policies – integration policies vary widely at the national level, and often target specific migrant groups. As a result, some groups such as young migrants or stateless people are overlooked in integration programmes. To combat this, Member States need a comprehensive framework that supports all migrants across all relevant policy areas.

Discrimination and the rise of anti-immigrant sentiment across Europe has also impeded integration. The briefing recommends that the EU use its position to guarantee equal access and develop non-discrimination policies to counter this narrative.

Another key issue is funding; as programmes for migrants are financed through a variety of EU funds, it’s difficult to calculate exactly how much is spent on integration. The briefing calls for a comprehensive assessment of migrant and host country needs, supported by adequate financial resources.

There has been a lack of commitment from the EU and member states. The European Commission 2016 Action Plan on Integration has not been fully achieved, with 23 of 52 steps not yet completed. Member States’ activities are not monitored by the Commission, raising concerns over their commitment and accountability. Lastly there has been ineffective monitoring as the availability of good data is limited, and Member States are not required to monitor the outcomes of integration measures. Monitoring data is essential in developing effective policies and improving the lives of migrants.

The briefing concludes by urging both the EU and national governments to commit to coordinated efforts to address these challenges. European Court of Auditors Member Iliana Ivanova commented, “The long-term impact of the recent inflow of migrants will depend on how well they are integrated into European society.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.