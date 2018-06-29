29 Jun 2018

European Council: regional disembarkation platforms a key objective

Report
from European Council on Refugees and Exiles
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original

The European Council agreed to explore the idea of “regional disembarkation platforms” with the aim to “break the business model of smugglers” by safely disembarking people rescued at sea in relevant third countries to be processed to distinguish between irregular migrants and those in need of international protection. One version of the idea has been proposed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). IOM and UNHCR state this approach should involve further collaboration between the EU, UN and the African Union, and any measure should be accompanied by increasing legal pathways such as resettlement places and family reunification. The European Council outlines that responsibility for those who are saved will be shared on a voluntary basis by member states.

It is unclear whether the platforms would be in an EU, European but non-EU or North African country but no country has agreed to host the disembarkation platforms as of yet, with both Tunisia and Libya registering their refusal. Matteo Salvini, the Italian interior minister, proposed for the centres to be based in countries south of Libya, such as Niger, Chad, Mali and Sudan, during his visit to Tripoli this week. However, the African Union has also previously ruled out “the utilization of “migrant holding camps” or processing centres”, calling them “de facto detention centers” and citing human rights concerns.

The plans are not without opposition, Labour MEP Claude Moraes and chair of the European Parliament’s Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) Committee, said the Parliament “wouldn’t cooperate on the budget” for disembarkation platforms as “these ideas are extreme and we are not going to touch them.” Human rights groups have also expressed their alarm, “In our experience, especially if we look at Australia and other countries, this raises a lot of human rights concerns,” said Iverna McGowan, from Amnesty International’s EU office, “Under which jurisdiction, are there re-settlements or will it just be detention centres with human suffering and no ability for people to move out of these camps?”. Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs, Dimitris Avramopoulos, has defended the plan against criticism that the centres would be inhumane, stating “I’m against Guantanamo Bay for migrants. This is against European values so it’s out of the question.”

For further information:

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.