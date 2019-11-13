The European Commission and the Global Fund (April 2019)

A Smart Investment

In 2000, AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria appeared to be unstoppable. In many countries, AIDS devastated an entire generation, leaving countless orphans and shattered communities. Malaria killed young children and pregnant women unable to protect themselves from mosquitoes or access lifesaving medicine. Tuberculosis unfairly afflicted the poor, as it had for millennia.

The world fought back. The European Commission (EC) joined hands with other governments, the private sector, civil society and people affected by the diseases to form the Global Fund, which pooled the world’s resources to invest strategically in programs to end AIDS, TB and malaria as epidemics. Nearly two decades later, the EC’s smart, effective health investments through the Global Fund have helped save more than 27 million lives.

Saving Lives, Transforming Livelihoods

With a commitment to financial and political leadership in global health, the EC has been an essential supporter of the Global Fund since its inception. With contributions totaling nearly €2 billion as of 31 December 2018, the EC is the sixth largest donor to the Global Fund. The EC and the European Union member states together represent nearly half of the total funding to the Global Fund. Their contributions helped saving 11.7 million lives in the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) group of states as of 2017.

The EC was the first donor to announce a pledge for the 5th replenishment, pledging €475 million for 2017-2019 – a 28% increase over the previous period, thereby setting the tone for the other donors and leading the way to a successful replenishment.