13 Nov 2019

The European Commission and the Global Fund (April 2019)

Report
from The Global Fund
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (814.45 KB)

A Smart Investment

In 2000, AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria appeared to be unstoppable. In many countries, AIDS devastated an entire generation, leaving countless orphans and shattered communities. Malaria killed young children and pregnant women unable to protect themselves from mosquitoes or access lifesaving medicine. Tuberculosis unfairly afflicted the poor, as it had for millennia.

The world fought back. The European Commission (EC) joined hands with other governments, the private sector, civil society and people affected by the diseases to form the Global Fund, which pooled the world’s resources to invest strategically in programs to end AIDS, TB and malaria as epidemics. Nearly two decades later, the EC’s smart, effective health investments through the Global Fund have helped save more than 27 million lives.

Saving Lives, Transforming Livelihoods

With a commitment to financial and political leadership in global health, the EC has been an essential supporter of the Global Fund since its inception. With contributions totaling nearly €2 billion as of 31 December 2018, the EC is the sixth largest donor to the Global Fund. The EC and the European Union member states together represent nearly half of the total funding to the Global Fund. Their contributions helped saving 11.7 million lives in the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) group of states as of 2017.

The EC was the first donor to announce a pledge for the 5th replenishment, pledging €475 million for 2017-2019 – a 28% increase over the previous period, thereby setting the tone for the other donors and leading the way to a successful replenishment.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.