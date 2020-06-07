European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations: European Union Humanitarian Air Bridge 2020 (Last updated 08/05/2020)

FACTS & FIGURES

The United Nations Global Humanitarian Response Plan to Covid-19 requires more than $2 billion to contain the pandemic in the most vulnerable countries

As of April 30, 2020, 190 countries have restricted traffic or closed their borders in order to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic (ACAPS)

265 million people are at risk of food insecurity in 2020 (UNWFP)

The European Commission provides €10 million in funds for Air Bridge flights

EU global humanitarian funding in 2020: €900 million

What is it?

The European Union Humanitarian Air Bridge is an integrated set of services enabling the delivery of humanitarian aid to countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Air Bridge carries medical equipment and humanitarian personnel, making it possible to maintain the provision of humanitarian assistance for the most vulnerable populations where the pandemic imposes constraints on transport and logistics.

These flights from the European Union (EU) provide Member States with air transport capacities that meet the immediate logistical needs of humanitarian actors involved in the fight against the pandemic.

The Humanitarian Air Bridge is a temporary initiative of 3 to 6 months that complements the logistics services of the United Nations Global Humanitarian Response Plan.