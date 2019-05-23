23 May 2019

Europe Resettlement: January - March 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1008.47 KB)

Overview

In the first three months of 2019, just over 10,200 refugees were submitted by UNHCR for resettlement1 to 17 countries in Europe.2 This is already almost one third of the total submissions made in 2018, and 60% of the average rate of 16,960 submissions per year during the previous 10 years.

Europe’s proportion of resettlement submissions globally in 2019 4 is 52%. Between 2008 and 2016, this proportion increased from 7% to 18%, before substantially increasing to 52% during 2017 and 40% during 2018. The increase in 2017 is primarily due to a significant decrease globally in the scale of some States’ resettlement programmes, most notably by the United States of America, but also to an increase of resettlement places made available by European states.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.