Europe Resettlement: January - March 2019

Overview

In the first three months of 2019, just over 10,200 refugees were submitted by UNHCR for resettlement1 to 17 countries in Europe.2 This is already almost one third of the total submissions made in 2018, and 60% of the average rate of 16,960 submissions per year during the previous 10 years.

Europe’s proportion of resettlement submissions globally in 2019 4 is 52%. Between 2008 and 2016, this proportion increased from 7% to 18%, before substantially increasing to 52% during 2017 and 40% during 2018. The increase in 2017 is primarily due to a significant decrease globally in the scale of some States’ resettlement programmes, most notably by the United States of America, but also to an increase of resettlement places made available by European states.