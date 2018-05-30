Europe Resettlement - January - March 2018

Overview

During the first three months of 2018, almost 9,700 refugees were submitted by UNHCR for resettlement1 to 13 countries in Europe.2 This is similar to the first quarter of 2017 and already almost twothirds of the average rate of 15,400 submissions per year during the previous 10 years.

Between 2008 and 2017, Europe’s proportion of resettlement submissions globally has increased from approximately 7% to almost 52%, and in the first quarter of 20184 remained nearly half of all submissions.

This is primarily due to a significant decrease globally in the scale of some states’ resettlement programmes during 2017, most notably by the United States of America.