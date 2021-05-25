Europe and Central Asia: “economic and agricultural powerhouse” with solutions at hand

FAO Director-General spoke at the regional dialogue on agri-food systems transformation

25 May 2021, Rome/Budapest - The region of Europe and Central Asia is an economic and agricultural powerhouse that boasts diverse cultures, agri-food systems and climatic zones, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said today. This diversity, he added, provides opportunities to share experience and good practices within the region and beyond, but to untap this potential the region needs more investment and innovation.

The FAO Director-General was speaking at the Regional Dialogue for Europe and Central Asia on policy and governance issues to transform agri-food systems.

A rich exchange of views and dynamic discussion took place among senior government officials, civil society organizations, academia, private sector representatives, farmers, producers' organizations, as well as youth representatives and the general public interested in food and nutrition-related issues.

The participants noted that the world is facing unprecedented challenges that are becoming increasingly complex and new pathways for the planet and people need to be discussed and shared. They agreed that the region can and should play a key role in this conversation driving the development of game-changing solutions to transform agri-food systems. This debate is particularly important in the run-up to the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) in September this year.

Game-changing solutions

In his opening remarks, the FAO Director-General said that with 690 million people already chronically undernourished, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation further, exposing the fragility of current agri-food systems.

According to the 2021 Global Report on Food Crises, conflict, extreme weather, economic shocks - including due to COVID-19 - pushed an additional 155 million people into acute food insecurity in 2020. Moreover, three billion people still cannot afford healthy diets, and unsafe food supplies are affecting one in 10 people.

Under the current circumstances, the holistic redesign of agri-food systems is crucial, QU stated. We need to move towards systems that sustainably deliver healthy diets, relieve pressure on the planet's natural resources and drive inclusive economic growth, he said. The FAO Director-General also pointed out that agri-food systems should be fair and equitable, ensuring decent employment to all in all stages of the food supply chain.

Speaking at the event, Martin Frick, Deputy of the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Food System Summit 2021, highlighted the importance of making agri-food systems more inclusive, focusing on those "who are the furthest behind" - indigenous populations, rural poor, and landless farmers. He also noted that innovation should go in two directions - equipping smallholder farmers with precision data and tools, but also promoting social innovation in the form of participatory models and collective decision-making.

Dmitry Mariyasin, Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), underscored the circular economy's crucial role in making agri-food systems more sustainable, without compromising economic growth, which is particularly important in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase. This involves closing material loops, optimizing recycling opportunities, and reducing food waste in the agri-food system, he added.

In his welcoming remarks, Vladimir Rakhmanin, FAO Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, called on countries in the region to intensify efforts to lift the triple burden of malnutrition - undernourishment, micronutrient deficiencies and overweight and obesity. This is an essential driver for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he added, noting that the region can pave the way for sustainable agriculture and agri-food systems.