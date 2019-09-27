Euro-Med and Access Now sign MoU to promote human rights across MENA

Geneva - The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Access Now aiming at producing human rights reports, launching media campaigns and organizing special workshops in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe.

The Chairman of the Euro-Med, Ramy Abdu said that the increasing number of campaigns aiming at tightening the grip on human rights activists and political opponents made this agreement important in countries affected by armed conflicts or popular uprisings. He stated this mutual cooperation will enable the two organizations to widely document violations especially those related to digital content. In addition, this cooperation aims to intensify lobbying efforts and advocacy and safeguarding the rights of individuals to enable them to express their opinions and to keep their digital data safe.

The MoU notes that the Euro-Med and Access Now, through HuMedia of the Euro-Media, will cooperate to produce videos and organize workshops related to the freedom of opinion, expression, the right to privacy and freedom.

Dr. Abdu signed the agreement on behalf of the Euro-Med while the General Director of Access Now, Peter Micek, signed it on behalf of Access Now.

Access Now is a New York-based international organization with several regional offices in Europe, Asia and Africa which aims to defend the digital rights of users all over the world through bringing together direct technical support, political participation, advocacy, lobbying and organizing international digital conferences such as RightsCon.

