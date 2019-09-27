27 Sep 2019

Euro-Med and Access Now sign MoU to promote human rights across MENA

Report
from Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Network
Published on 27 Sep 2019

Geneva - The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Access Now aiming at producing human rights reports, launching media campaigns and organizing special workshops in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Europe.

The Chairman of the Euro-Med, Ramy Abdu said that the increasing number of campaigns aiming at tightening the grip on human rights activists and political opponents made this agreement important in countries affected by armed conflicts or popular uprisings. He stated this mutual cooperation will enable the two organizations to widely document violations especially those related to digital content. In addition, this cooperation aims to intensify lobbying efforts and advocacy and safeguarding the rights of individuals to enable them to express their opinions and to keep their digital data safe.

The MoU notes that the Euro-Med and Access Now, through HuMedia of the Euro-Media, will cooperate to produce videos and organize workshops related to the freedom of opinion, expression, the right to privacy and freedom.

Dr. Abdu signed the agreement on behalf of the Euro-Med while the General Director of Access Now, Peter Micek, signed it on behalf of Access Now.

Access Now is a New York-based international organization with several regional offices in Europe, Asia and Africa which aims to defend the digital rights of users all over the world through bringing together direct technical support, political participation, advocacy, lobbying and organizing international digital conferences such as RightsCon.

https://euromedmonitor.org/en/article/3152

https://euromedmonitor.org/ar/article/3151/Euro-Med-and-Access-Now-sign-...

Access Now is a New York-based international organization with several regional offices in Europe, Asia and Africa which aims to defend the digital rights of users all over the world through bringing together direct technical support, political participation, advocacy, lobbying and organizing international digital conferences such as RightsCon.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.