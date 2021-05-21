EU Strategy on Voluntary Return and Reintegration: Crafting a Road Map to Better Cooperation with Migrants’ Countries of Origin

By Camille Le Coz

Executive Summary

The return and reintegration of irregular migrants and asylum seekers whose claims are denied have long been a top priority for European policymakers. With estimates that only about one-third of those ordered to return actually leave EU territory, some policymakers see this low return rate as a threat to EU efforts to curb irregular migration and a signal that EU migration and asylum systems are not credible. Some are also concerned about how returns are conducted, with forced returns shown to lead to serious psychological harm for some returnees and uncertain prospects for sustainable reintegration. The new EU Strategy on Voluntary Return and Reintegration, released in April 2021, draws on these considerations and outlines a series of principles to increase the number of voluntary returns, make the return process more dignified, and provide better support to migrants once they return.

This strategy is a step forward in the creation of a common EU system for returns, one of the key ambitions of the European Commission’s New Pact on Migration and Asylum, which was released in September 2020. Thus, the strategy lays out measures to improve voluntary return mechanisms, from outreach activities to increase migrants’ awareness of the return and reintegration assistance available, to better counselling on their legal options. It also aims to strengthen coordination and exchanges between EU Member States so that they do not duplicate efforts and are able to learn from each other’s experiences with assisted voluntary return and reintegration (AVRR) programs. But to achieve the objectives showcased in the strategy, European policymakers also need to look outwards and invest in an often-neglected dimension of AVRR—cooperation with migrants’ countries of origin. At the operational level, such cooperation can improve AVRR programming through more tailored outreach and counselling to potential AVRR beneficiaries, streamlined return travel, better support for returnees and the communities in which they settle, and more robust monitoring and evaluation. Cooperation can also improve linkages between reintegration assistance and international development projects and national and local policies, potentially creating a more fertile environment for returnees’ reintegration. At the strategic level, a lack of engagement with countries of origin can be a missed opportunity to build stronger migration partnerships.

Among European policymakers and, to some extent, countries-of-origin stakeholders, there is a general consensus that more engagement with their counterparts in the returns process is needed. But despite this agreement in theory, the objectives and priorities of origin and destination countries often do not fully match, and they sometimes contradict each other. As the European Commission and EU Member States contemplate how best to take action on the guiding principles laid out in the new strategy, a first step should be to better understand the agenda of their partners on this topic, what drives it, and the challenges and structural limitations that shape what can be achieved. For instance, many European policymakers primarily aim to increase the number of returns, whereas origin-country governments are more concerned about the importance of remittances for many low- and middle-income countries and about assisting their nationals stranded abroad—issues that have taken on added weight during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, authorities in countries of destination and origin may find common ground in supporting the reintegration of returnees, both on an individual level and to mitigate the potential pressures large numbers of returns may place on local job markets and public service infrastructure.

Exchanges at the bilateral and multilateral levels should help to identify areas where countries of origin may be willing to intensify their cooperation with the European Union—for instance, in raising awareness about AVRR programs and providing counselling for migrants about their legal options. EU Member States and countries of origin have different ideas on what the ultimate goal of disseminating information about AVRR should be—increasing the uptake for voluntary returns versus assisting vulnerable nationals—but they share a desire to better inform migrants about the options available to them.

A next step in the road map to improved coordination would be for the European Commission, EU Member States, and origin countries to marry support for the reintegration of individual migrants with more structural efforts to create favorable conditions in regions of origin. This may involve, for instance, development programs to improve public service delivery, create a dynamic business environment, entrench the rule of law, or increase climate resilience. These efforts need to be tailored to the specific context, in terms of what investments to prioritize and which stakeholders should be involved on the ground. European policymakers may opt, for instance, to work with civil society in countries where the central government’s ability to effectively deliver public services is limited. In turn, policymakers in a number of countries of origin have expressed their reluctance to coordinate with actors directly engaged in forced returns.

The European Commission’s voluntary return and reintegration strategy has the potential to kickstart a new chapter for EU-funded AVRR programs, one that addresses this critical gap in cooperation with origin-country stakeholders and brings AVRR to the next level. To do so, the European Commission, EU Member States, origin-country actors, and service partners should focus on making progress in five areas:

identifying concrete areas for joint action through dialogue between countries of origin and destination, including bilateral and multilateral, formal and informal exchange; strengthening AVRR program operations by establishing or consolidating information exchange channels between origin- and destination-country stakeholders; improving support for migrants who choose to return through targeted and coordinated efforts, for example by helping them prepare reintegration plans outlining what AVRR assistance and public services will be available to them; strengthening origin countries’ engagement on voluntary return and reintegration, including by supporting their efforts to formalize their policy frameworks on these issues and to coordinate between the different AVRR programs active in the country; and making reintegration support more impactful for returnees and their communities, as well as more sustainable, by improving links between AVRR programs, development plans, and other international projects.

The pandemic has created a new sense of urgency around AVRR programming. It has intensified existing challenges associated with reintegrating migrants into the labor markets and social fabric of origin communities, many of which have been hit hard by the public-health and economic crisis. Heightened cooperation between the European Union and countries of origin will not happen overnight. Both parties need to engage in sustained dialogue and recognize that there are some areas where each will remain bound by its own internal constraints. However, regular engagement, pragmatic cooperation, and strategic investment in capacity-building will pave the way toward stronger and more tailored partnerships on voluntary returns and reintegration.