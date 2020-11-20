The EU Migration Pact: Putting Talent Partnerships into Practice

By Helen Dempster and Michael Clemens

This is the second of three blogs written by the Center for Global Development focused on the EU's New Pact on Migration and Asylum. The first focused on why both returns and legal pathways are needed to effectively manage migration*. This blog focuses on how to operationalize Talent Partnerships. And the third will focus on how to create a true partnership of equals with African countries of origin.

The New Pact on Migration and Asylum, released two months ago by the European Union (EU), aims to promote (among other things) "legal migration to the EU through a new Skills and Talent Package." This package includes revisions to existing skilled migration schemes.

Crucially, it also mentions the establishment of two new legal migration instruments: the EU Talent Pool and Talent Partnerships. Yet presently there is no guidance as to what these instruments will look like, who will be implementing them, or how they will become part of comprehensive agreements with third countries.

Based on recent discussions with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, and conversations at the Vienna Migration Conference, this blog outlines how the European Commission can put Talent Partnerships (that generate meaningful benefits for countries of origin, countries of destination, and migrants themselves) into practice.

What are "Talent Partnerships"?

Long story short, we don't yet know how the European Commission is planning to implement the Talent Partnerships outlined in the Pact. They are ostensibly meant to "help match labor and skills needs in the EU, as well as being part of the EU's toolbox for engaging partner countries strategically on migration." This could involve linking education and training with labor migration pathways, while also financially supporting such pathways. A public comment is currently open, which may help inform their design.

Such an approach is already being tried by the EU. In 2016, the European Commission set up the Mobility Partnerships Facility (MPF) to be implemented by the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD). The MPF channels EU funds to Member States for the purpose of cooperating on both "actions" and "pilot projects." This year, the third round of proposals, saw over €15 million available to spend.

The pilot projects, in particular, appear to align closely with the vision of Talent Partnerships set out in the Pact. These projects are often conducted bilaterally, between a European and non-European country, aiming to bring skilled professionals into Europe while also providing a development benefit for the country of origin. This development benefit could be in the form of additional skilled workers (like in our Global Skill Partnership model) and/or through circularity and remittances. They often focus on mid-level professions where few legal pathways to Europe exist.

Yet the idea of scaling these pilot projects to encompass the entirety of the EU seems incredibly difficult. Countries in the region appear to be at one of three stages along a continuum: refusing the need for mid-level migration to plug skills gaps and address aging demographics; acknowledging that need, but wanting to conduct recruitment in a targeted (and potentially exploitative) way; to formulating genuine partnerships which promote development on both sides.

This creates a very difficult starting point to have genuine discussions about how to implement new EU-wide legal migration pathways. In addition, these countries all have different demographic trends (read: levels of desperation), different skill needs, different languages, and different education and training systems. Agreeing Talent Partnerships that satisfy the needs of *all *stakeholders therefore strikes us as an impossible task, at least in the short-term.

One way forward

Instead, over the next five years, policymakers should be thinking about bilateral or multilateral agreements between "coalitions of the willing." On one side would be individual or multiple European Member States with rapidly aging populations and large mid-level gaps, interested in collaborating on new legal migration instruments and harmonizing curriculum requirements.

On the other side would be individual or multiple third countries with rapidly growing youth populations, high levels of primary education, established vocational training providers, and relative government stability. These countries are likely to be exhibiting high emigration pressure to Europe, and therefore also likely to be the same countries with which Member States will need to develop comprehensive agreements to facilitate increased returns under the new Pact.

Such an approach will need careful consideration of many elements, including the development impact of the pathway, and the precise skillset involved.

Ensure mutual development benefits

These new Talent Partnerships can't be extractive. Too many legal migration pathways take the best and most qualified talent from countries of origin and give very little in return. This approach won't work for three main reasons:

**Countries of origin will **increasingly have more bargaining power. European countries are becoming more desperate to recruit skilled talent, and also need cooperation to increase returns. This should embolden countries of origin to push for more. They do little to address concerns about "brain drain," which worries many countries of origin (particularly in the healthcare sector). They do little to directly promote development within countries of origin. The standard argument is to fall back on circularity and remittances to argue the development benefit of legal pathways. This fallback is not enough. We need to proactively work to improve education and training in countries of origin, and expand the labor market, if we are to have any hope of addressing irregular migration and increasing economic development.

Instead, **these partnerships could take the form of a **Global Skill Partnership, promoting a Triple Win approach for countries of origin, destination, and the migrant themselves. In the model, the country of destination agrees to provide technology and finance to train potential migrants with targeted skills in the country of origin, prior to migration, and gets migrants with precisely the skills they need to integrate and contribute best upon arrival. The country of origin agrees to provide that training and gets support for the training of non-migrants too -- increasing rather than draining human capital. This "dual track" approach ensures that the global stock of workers within a certain skill is increased and development objectives can be achieved.

Such an approach will require very careful thinking about the sectors within which to work, the skills developed as part of the partnership, and the alignment of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) systems. It will also require extensive engagement across and between stakeholders. Ministries of the Interior, Labor, and Foreign Affairs all need to be involved, along with specialist Ministries. We need industry associations and specific companies to dictate the skills needed. Labor unions and migrant rights associations need to uphold safeguards. And diaspora groups need to help facilitate integration and remittances. This approach is time consuming, transaction heavy, and expensive, but necessary.

Finally, policymakers need to pilot, evaluate, and scale. The best partnerships can then expand to more people, and maybe also new countries of origin and destination within a multilateral approach. Demonstrating the benefit of the approach to all involved, especially employers in countries of destination, will help get other countries on board. This is how Europe could, over the long-term, move towards more of a Talent Partnership approach.

Choose your skills carefully

There is no point training people in a specific skillset, or opening legal migration pathways in a particular skillset, if that skillset is not in demand. The private sector needs to be involved from day one---detailing the extent of the skills gap, designing the curriculum and training, and collaborating with their counterparts on the other end. This system needs to be flexible and adaptive, able to shift if demand shifts.

This system obviously looks different depending on the sector you are looking at. For example, in healthcare, the skillset needed is unlikely to fundamentally shift over the next five years. You could therefore set a healthcare curriculum to train nurses in countries of origin to meet both local and European needs, while also investing in healthcare systems to improve attraction and retention rates. The demand across Europe for healthcare workers is also unlikely to shift in the long-term, especially if driven by public employers, so Member States could set up a long-term talent pipeline.

A sector like **information technology (IT) **may be more politically palatable than healthcare, since there are fewer language issues and concerns about "brain drain", and more interest in additional collaborations such as offshoring and remote work. But it will be difficult to train for a specific skillset as the needs of the IT sector move so quickly. What is in demand now, may not be in demand two years from now when the workers are trained. Some pathways, like Belgium's pilot project with Morocco, PALIM, are attempting to do this. Yet IT may be one of those sectors that is better suited to an EU Talent Pool, rather than long-term partnerships.

The Role of the EU

All of the discussion in this blog has focused on the individual competency of Member States to enact bilateral or multilateral agreements. So what role can, or should, the EU play in the implementation of Talent Partnerships? Here we believe there are four distinct, yet complementary, roles: