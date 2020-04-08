EU global response to coronavirus: Supporting our partner countries

The coronavirus pandemic is a global crisis. It can only be solved at global level. A strong European response in support of our partners is the only way to put an end to the spread of the virus and to avoid spillover effects on social stability and security in our partner countries.

The EU will lead efforts in the G7 and G20, in coordination with the United Nations, the World Bank, the IMF and other multilateral institutions, to promote a strong and coordinated multilateral response to this global pandemic.

The EU’s response follows a Team Europe approach, combining resources from the EU, its Member States and financial institutions, including the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to support each partner country