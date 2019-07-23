23 Jul 2019

EU Delegations unwrapped : A practical guide for Civil Society Organisations

Report
from Concord
Published on 27 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (3.2 MB)

Being able to engage with EU Delegations can be crucial for Civil Society Organisations around the world. Yet, one might easily get lost in the institutional maze. CONCORD’s handbook helps CSOs navigate through this maze and foster effective cooperation with EU Delegations!

Whether you are just starting to work in Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and you need an overview of the European Union’s institutional set-up and the role EU Delegations play for CSOs in your country, or if you would like to deepen your knowledge about political dialogue with the EU, EU policies and funding trends, this handbook includes insightful information for a variety of levels and experiences.

At this practical guide’s core are crucial tips how representatives of Civil Society Organisations can effectively engage with EU Delegations. By the end of this read, you will be stacked up on the knowledge and skills needed to raise your organisation’s profile in the eyes of EU Delegations – and through concrete examples, best practices and lessons learnt be provided with the support and opportunities you need to ensure space for your organisation’s participation.

This handbook will help you make your voice heard and take your vision a step closer to becoming a reality!

