EU Council must put solidarity at heart of how it processes migrant children’s asylum claims

European Union leaders must respect the asylum claims of migrant children attempting to reach Europe and not outsource these obligations to other countries, Terre des Hommes and the Destination Unknown campaign said today (27 June) ahead of a European Council meeting on migration.

EU leaders are meeting in Brussels tomorrow (28 June), with leaked conclusions suggesting they will agree to set up ‘regional disembarkation platforms’ outside the European Union to process the asylum claims of those trying to reach Europe – including children. Terre des Hommes is alarmed these proposals could lead to mass human and child rights violations like those in detention centres in Libya, and push children back to places where their rights could be infringed.

Delphine Moralis, Secretary General of Terre des Hommes, said: “Conflict and poverty are driving people to cross the Mediterranean in search of a better life. Deliberately blocking children and other migrants from seeking asylum and increased opportunities in Europe is a dereliction of EU leaders’ international duty.”

“It’s time EU leaders handled migration in a way which mirrors the humanity, solidarity and shared responsibility that Europe holds dear. This means creating safe, legal routes for children and other people to reach Europe – not stockpiling them offshore and ignoring their needs.”

Blocking migrants from reaching Europe will not provide the increased security that European leaders claim. Placing the burden to house and care for migrants on non-EU countries will only add extra strain on politically unstable states such as Libya, whose own government today urged the United Nations to block oil exports from the country after continued fighting between rival militia.

Caroline Horne, Head of the Destination Unknown campaign, said: “With fighting between rival factions in Libya continuing, the idea that housing children and other migrants there will improve European security is a myth. European leaders need to get real and realise these measures could increase instability across the region, leaving any migrant children stranded there to an uncertain fate.”

Protecting the lives and dignity of migrants stranded in the Mediterranean must be the top priority of EU states. Political disputes on who is responsible for migrants cannot be solved by leaving vulnerable people adrift at sea, and respecting human rights and maritime law must be put before political considerations – ensuring the lives and wellbeing and migrants come first.

EU leaders must also urgently reform the Common European Asylum System, including the Dublin regulation, so that responsibility is shared by all EU countries to provide security and care for people in need of international protection.

