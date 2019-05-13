EU Annual Report on Human Rights and Democracy in the World 2018

1. INTRODUCTION

In 2018 the European Union (EU) remained at the forefront of the protection and promotion of human rights in a rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. The EU engaged in activities across the globe in line with the objectives set out in the EU Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy (2015-2019)1 . In a volatile and unpredictable world, the Action Plan has been instrumental in moving forward the human rights agenda.

In this 70th anniversary year of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the EU strongly supported the promotion and protection of human rights at the heart of multilateralism - particularly important at a time which has seen serious negative trends in human rights and democracy around the world. The year saw an increase in threats and violations against journalists and other media workers, further shrinking the space for free journalism. In line with the priorities of the Global Strategy for the European Union’s Foreign and Security Policy2 , the EU continued to firmly oppose any unjustified restrictions of the rights of freedom of association and of peaceful assembly.

This year was not only about human rights challenges and setbacks; there was also positive change. For instance, the EU joined forces with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation – for the first time ever – to pass a resolution in the Human Rights Council to establish an international accountability mechanism on Myanmar/Burma. In 2018, the EU acted to identify and support positive human rights narratives, building on the vision of a human rights-based 2030 Agenda. The EU-led ‘Good Human Rights Stories’ initiative launched at the 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) generated broad cross-regional resonance and aims to provide an effective vehicle for positive change in the future.

This report provides a snapshot of the EU’s engagement and actions to promote and protect human rights across the globe in 2018. The report focuses on thematic issues using country-specific examples and aims to be useful for all interlocutors.