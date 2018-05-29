EU Annual Report on Human Rights and Democracy in the World 2017

1. Introduction

In 2017, human rights remained at the heart of the European Union's external action, and the EU reaffirmed its role as a leading human rights actor in the global arena. In line with the objectives set out in the EU Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy (2015-2019) , the EU deployed actions to promote and protect human rights across the globe.

The Mid-term Review of the EU Action Plan was published in June 2017 and showed that in an increasingly challenging international context, the Action Plan has been instrumental in fostering and delivering a coherent approach to mainstreaming human rights in all areas of EU external action. The review also showed an encouraging trend concerning human rights dialogues, which are gaining in legitimacy and exerting a more positive impact on third countries. Overall, the review confirmed that the EU has made good progress in implementing the Action Plan.

However, 2017 also saw a continued backlash against civil society. In line with the priorities of the Global Strategy for the European Union’s Foreign and Security Policy, the EU continued to firmly oppose any unjustified restrictions of the rights of freedom of association and peaceful assembly.

The EU strongly supported an enabling environment for non-governmental organisations and human rights defenders through bilateral dialogues including human rights dialogues, financial support and in multilateral fora.

Furthermore, 2017 marked a milestone on the EU's global work with children's rights with the update of the 2007 Guidelines on the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of the Child. The guidelines set out the EU's overarching strategy to strengthen efforts to ensure the rights of the child, and confirm that the EU will continue to stand up for the rights of all children to reach their full potential.

This report gives a broad picture of the EU's human rights efforts regarding third countries in 2017.

The report focuses on thematic issues, using country-specific examples. Unlike previous years, this report does not include a geographic part where all third countries are listed. However, human rights updates for each country can be found on the European External Action Service's (EEAS) and delegations' webpages. The new approach will result in a more reader-friendly and timely report, which will hopefully be a useful tool for all interlocutor.