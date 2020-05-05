EU and ACTED embark on first humanitarian Pilot Programmatic Partnership

Paris, 05/05/2020 - The European Commission has released EUR 14.5 million to support displaced populations in Africa and the Middle East through a programmatic partnership with ACTED.

The signature of the Commission's first Pilot Programmatic Partnership with a non-governmental organisation marks the EU's commitment to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of aid in an era of unprecedented humanitarian needs. The partnership will result in increased flexibility and longer-term strategies bolstering local partners working on the frontlines of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

This first agreement has been signed with ACTED for a three-year programme that will address the needs of displaced populations in Syria, Iraq, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Somalia, Burkina Faso and Nigeria. These seven countries are experiencing some of the longest and most dramatic humanitarian crises in the world. Conflict, terrorism, locust invasions, droughts and floods worsened by climate change as well as epidemics have contributed to mass displacements and loss of livelihoods in these countries.

Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management: "The coronavirus pandemic is likely to hit the most vulnerable in the most fragile settings the hardest. People displaced by conflict and disasters can count on the EU support to overcome the growing threats to their lives and communities. The EU-ACTED partnership allows for flexibility to adapt the humanitarian response to the most urgent needs and will bolster the capacity of local responders working on the frontlines."

With EU humanitarian support, ACTED will meet the immediate needs of the most vulnerable among forcibly displaced populations, both in and out of camps over a period of three years. The programme will provide vital assistance to around 600,000 people who have lost everything: water and food, hygiene items, a shelter over their heads to ensure their protection, safety and security. Women, children, elderly and people with disabilities are particularly vulnerable and need special support.

ACTED's intervention will enable forced displaced people to reconnect to a normal life in these particularly difficult circumstances, and to find durable solutions to emerge from the crisis. Beneficiaries will live a life with less immediate suffering, feel protected and more secure, access basic services and participation opportunities, allowing them to look forward to a future.

The launch of this programme comes as the number of displaced people is the highest ever, with 70.8 million displaced worldwide, 85% of whom are hosted by developing countries.

Displaced populations are among the most exposed to the coronavirus, due to their living conditions and lack of access to basic services. They often live in substandard and densely populated settlements that leave them particularly vulnerable to public health emergencies. Such communities will need increased support to reduce the impact of the pandemic. ACTED will implement specific measures to prepare for and mitigate risks of the coronavirus in camps and camp like settings.

Marie-Pierre Caley, ACTED CEO: "For ACTED, while we are facing the coronavirus and foreseeing its devastating long-term consequences, signing this programmatic partnership is a reason for hope. The partnership will immediately enhance our capability to act today and to better invest in tomorrow. It will give us more flexibility to better think locally, to better act globally. We are convinced that this transformative mechanism will immediately enhance our and our local partners impact in countries directly affected by displacement. For the whole humanitarian sector the potential implications of the PPP are tremendous."