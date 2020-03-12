Ethical research during a crisis: Insights from the West African Ebola epidemic

This document provides a two-page summary of the research undertaken as part of the R2HC-funded study Perceptions of research conducted during the 2014-15 Ebola crisis.

The Humanitarian Heath Ethics (hhe) research group conducted a qualitative study to examine the experiences of research participants and stakeholders during the West Africa Ebola epidemic through an ethical lens.

The study provides researchers and operational partners with insights on how to conduct ethical public health research during crises.

This Snapshot summarises:

Background to the research and how the research was conducted,

Key findings,

Implications for humanitarian practitioners and policymakers,

Recommendations,

Further reading.