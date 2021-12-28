ETC Strategy: ETC2025, 2021-2025 Version 0.6 | August 2021

If the start to this decade has shown us anything, it is that we need to be adaptive and innovative in the way we face unforeseen situations. Key to this is ensuring that our focus on ‘local’, ‘national’ and ‘regional’ are more than just geographical references, but rather fundamental tenets of our push to be responsible and sustainable in all that we do.

With the help of our partners, over the next four years, the ETC will:

1.Improve emergency response

2.Increase regional and country preparedness

3.Empower communities

4.Drive innovative and sustainable technology

5.Harness strategic partnerships