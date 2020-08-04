Estimating mortality from COVID-19 - Scientific brief (4 August 2020)

Background

An important characteristic of an infectious disease, particularly one caused by a novel pathogen like SARS-CoV-2, is its severity, the ultimate measure of which is its ability to cause death. Fatality rates help us understand the severity of a disease, identify at-risk populations, and evaluate quality of healthcare.

There are two measures used to assess the proportion of infected individuals with fatal outcomes. The first is infection fatality ratio (IFR), which estimates this proportion of deaths among all infected individuals. The second is case fatality ratio (CFR), which estimates this proportion of deaths among identified confirmed cases.

To measure IFR accurately, a complete picture of the number of infections of, and deaths caused by, the disease must be known. Consequently, at this early stage of the pandemic, most estimates of fatality ratios have been based on cases detected through surveillance and calculated using crude methods, giving rise to widely variable estimates of CFR by country – from less than 0.1% to over 25%.

For COVID-19, as for many infectious diseases, the true level of transmission is frequently underestimated because a substantial proportion of people with the infection are undetected either because they are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms and thus typically fail to present at healthcare facilities [1,2]. There may also be neglected or under-served segments of the population who are less likely to access healthcare or testing. Under-detection of cases may be exacerbated during an epidemic, when testing capacity may be limited and restricted to people with severe cases and priority risk groups (such as frontline healthcare workers, elderly people and people with comorbidities) [3,4]. Cases may also be misdiagnosed and attributed to other diseases with similar clinical presentation, such as influenza.

Differences in mortality between groups of people and countries are important proxy indicators of relative risk of death that guide policy decisions regarding scarce medical resource allocation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This document is intended to help countries estimate CFR and, if possible, IFR, as appropriately and accurately as possible, while accounting for possible biases in their estimation.

A note on terminology:

The acronym CFR, as applied to the measure of the number of deaths among all persons with a disease, is most commonly referred to as the ‘case fatality rate,’ although strictly speaking this term is incorrect because the term ‘rate’ is used to denote a time component, which is absent in the CFR. Some authors have attempted to rectify this inconsistency by using the term case fatality proportion, or case fatality ratio, which is not bound by the numerator being a subset of the denominator (i.e., the definition of a proportion). The term ‘case fatality risk,’ used more rarely, is only correct if the duration of the clinical illness is known. For the purposes of this document, we will use the term “case fatality ratio”.

COVID-19 case and death definitions

Countries have varying approaches to COVID-19 case definitions. Consequently, the numerator and the denominator of any formula used to calculate fatality rate will vary according to how they are defined. WHO recommends using the surveillance case definitions which are available in the WHO interim guidance on Global surveillance for COVID-19 [5].

A COVID-19 death is defined for surveillance purposes as a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID-19 disease (e.g. trauma). There should be no period of complete recovery between the illness and death [6].