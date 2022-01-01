Essential 01/2022: Preserving Open Source Digital Evidence: a Guide for Practitioners Working on Dealing with the Past

By Emma Baumhofer and Bernard F. Reilly Jr.

Purpose of this Guide

Amidst the oceans of content that is available openly on the internet, preserving what is potentially valuable as evidence on matters of human rights presents many challenges for organizations working on Dealing with the Past and requires a variety of new skill sets. A growing body of literature for practitioners in the civil society arena deals with capturing and maintaining digital content from open sources. Yet, in speaking with partners and funding bodies around the world, many questions remain.

This guide is meant as a starting point, to present the challenges and factors to consider when working to ensure the survival and integrity of important digital evidence, and to connect readers with essential resources to address these challenges and inform their work.

The audience for this guide includes activists and organizations interested in better understanding the open source landscape, including the nature and limitations of open source digital content relevant to Dealing with the Past and the realities endangering the preservation of that content. It can serve as an introduction for individuals new to preserving digital evidence or to Dealing with the Past themes, who have relevant skills to contribute. Preserving such evidence increasingly requires collaboration among those in diverse fields, like technology, data science, research, media, law, journalism, and humanities. The guide is also for funders who seek to understand how best to support this work, as securing long term, sustained funding is one of the biggest challenges for practitioners. Finally, this work is for planners and policymakers at the major digital platforms, to foster a shared understanding of the importance of protecting digital evidence for the long term.

The guide identifies issues peculiar to preserving digital evidence from open sources and cites examples of how such evidence has been used for Dealing with the Past purposes. It stresses the importance of planning a strategy, including clarifying prospective uses of content, assessing organizational resources and capabilities, and addressing ethical and legal challenges. It broadly outlines what is involved in preservation, specifically, identifying content, assessing threats to its survival, and capturing and archiving it. Finally, it lays out measures for protecting information through advocacy and policy.

Because of the rapid evolution of digital technologies and platforms, this guide maintains a level of generality in its recommendations, referring readers to further resources where they can find more specific and timely information. The guide also does not treat in any depth the legal standards for admissibility and authentication of evidence in courts. Standards for digital evidence have been evolving over the past decades and vary from one jurisdiction to another. Recent work by the Syrian Archive, the UC Berkeley Human Rights Center, Bellingcat, WITNESS, Data Cívica, Amnesty International’s Citizen Evidence Lab, the Human Rights Data Analysis Group, Mnemonic, and others has generated a rich literature on specific strategies and technologies. Readers will find specific examples and links throughout the report and in the Annex.

The development of this guide draws on swisspeace’s experience working closely with civil society organizations to support information management and preserve trustworthy information, as well as facilitating safe havens for archives at risk. It relies on the work of the Center for Research Libraries (CRL) and its partners in gathering and preserving documentation of enforced disappearances in Mexico during the drug wars for the Repository of Documentation on Disappearances in Mexico, as well as on CRL’s historical experience in preserving primary documentation relevant to human rights. Throughout the guide, “Dealing with the Past” is frequently referred to, by which is meant, “the processes for addressing the rights of victims and societies as a whole as well as the obligations of States with regard to truth, justice, reparations, and guarantees of non-recurrence in the aftermath of grave human rights violations, breaches of international humanitarian law, and related forms of extreme corruption that facilitated these crimes”.