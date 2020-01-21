21 Jan 2020

ESRC-DFID Research for Policy and Practice: Women and conflict

Report
from Department for International Development, Economic and Social Research Council
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.81 MB)

Foreword

Conflict affects women and men differently, and it can alter women’s economic and political roles in society. However, changes in women’s economic and political status and roles during times of conflict do not necessarily lead to long-lasting shifts.
The significance of the relationship between gender equality and peace and stability is reflected in recent UK policy frameworks, including the UK National Action Plan on Women, Peace & Security 2018 – 2022, which sets out how the UK Government will integrate a gender perspective into its work to build security and stability overseas, and DFID’s Strategic Vision for Gender Equality, which outlines how the women and girls who face the greatest challenges are those in conflict and crisis situations.

This collection of ESRC-DFID-funded research explores social norms, economic empowerment and women’s political participation in fragile and conflict-affected states, including Jordan, Pakistan and Somaliland. In rural Pakistan early marriage has a range of damaging consequences for women and girls, including a risk of domestic violence and the possibility that they will drop out of school. Research has revealed that in virtually all households, fathers had the final say in matters of marriage. However, ‘edutainment’ interventions targeted at men are showing potential for shifting the social norms which support early marriage.

In Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, attempts by female refugees to achieve economic stability through entrepreneurship are hampered by a lack of support from aid agencies whilst evidence indicates that supporting entrepreneurship efforts helps to alleviate their poverty. In Somaliland, society is changing from pastoralist systems to a more settled, urban way of life, with women prominent among small business owners, but they find it difficult to scale up their enterprises, and they are excluded from leadership roles in both politics and business.

The value of the insights provided by this research is partly rooted in the interdisciplinary partnerships upon which they are based.
Academics worked with a range of civil society partners, including Oxfam Novib, Oxfam Pakistan and grassroots NGOs in Pakistan.
In the Middle East, researchers are reaching out to policymakers through roundtable stakeholder discussions and via a change campaign run jointly with their partners. It is essential to work with beneficiaries, partners and stakeholders in a collaborative way if we are to understand complexity and create policies that will lead to sustainable futures.

