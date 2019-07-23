ESCWA Annual Report 2018: Technology for Development

The 2018 Annual Report provides an overview of key efforts by the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) to support global, regional and national efforts towards a more stable and prosperous Arab region. It presents facts and figures about ESCWA, its mission, strategy and activities implemented in 2018. The Report is built around three action pillars under one unifying theme: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The three pillars are sustainable development, social justice, and regional integration. It further reports efforts aimed at strengthening means implementation of the 2030 Agenda, particularly in technology, financing, statistics and partnerships. From embracing new technologies, to engaging with new partners and segments of society, to supporting member States in meeting their global commitments and participating in global meetings, read all about ESCWA’s achievements in this publication!