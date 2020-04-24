The Erosion of Pastoralism in the Sudano-Sahel: Time to Recognize a Growing Security Threat?

From humble beginnings as local-level disputes over land and resources, pastoralism-related violence in the Sudano-Sahel has become increasingly intertwined with some of the most pressing security threats facing the world today.

BY Madeline Vellturo

Executive Summary

As pastoralist communities attempt to navigate contemporary challenges, they are coming into increasing conflict with each other and with sedentary communities like farmers. Growing competition over land, resources, and power have triggered retaliatory cycles of violence that are spiraling out of control. In some cases, pastoralism-related violence has sparked atrocities and mass violence against civilians. It is also contributing to growing insurgent and extremist threats in parts of the region. Though often small-scale and local in origin, pastoralism-related violence in the Sudano-Sahel has escalated in frequency and intensity—posing significant risks to regional stability and to international peace and security.

The erosion of pastoralism in the Sudano-Sahel, and the resulting escalation of pastoralism-related violence, sits at the intersection of the development-security-environmental nexus, overlapping with a complex confluence of economic, social, political, and ecological factors. In order to ensure that development, stabilization, and environmental efforts in the region succeed, policymakers and practitioners need to factor pastoralism-related violence into their calculations. They must develop strategies that incorporate a multidimensional understanding of the context, causes, and consequences of the erosion of pastoralism. They must identify areas where their efforts may neglect, or potentially exacerbate, the drivers of pastoralism-related violence, and work to mitigate any unintended consequences. Only through such a coordinated and interdisciplinary strategic approach can policymakers and practitioners effectively reduce the threats posed by the erosion of pastoralism and the rise in pastoralism-related violence in the Sudano-Sahel.

Pastoralism

Pastoralism, or the rearing of livestock, is an important livelihood in the Sudano-Sahel region of Africa, a transcontinental ecological zone that spans from East Africa to the continent’s Atlantic coast (see Figure 1). Nomadic and transhumant forms of pastoralism 2 employ tens of millions of people in the Sudano-Sahel and contribute significantly to regional food security and gross domestic product (GDP). Yet this critical industry is increasingly threatened by a host of modern pressures like climate change, growing extractive industry, and arms proliferation. Moreover, considering pastoralist groups have experienced centuries of political, economic, and social marginalization, many pastoralist communities struggle to access services and assistance from governments as they attempt to manage these disruptions.

As pastoralist groups attempt to navigate contemporary challenges that have arisen in the past few decades, they are coming into increasing conflict with each other and with sedentary communities, like farmers. Growing competition over land, resources, and power has triggered retaliatory cycles of violence that are spiraling out of control. In some cases, pastoralism-related violence has triggered atrocities and mass violence against civilians. It is also contributing to growing insurgent and extremist threats in parts of the region. Though often small-scale and local in origin, pastoralism-related violence in the Sudano-Sahel has escalated in frequency and intensity — posing significant risks to regional stability and to international peace and security.

The complex causes and consequences of the erosion of pastoralism have the potential to jeopardize national, bilateral, and multilateral efforts to develop and stabilize the Sudano-Sahel region of Africa. In order to ensure that current economic, peacebuilding, and environmental efforts succeed, policies and programs must incorporate a multidimensional understanding of the erosion of pastoralism into their strategies. Only through such an informed and interdisciplinary approach can policymakers and practitioners effectively reduce the threats posed by the erosion of pastoralism in the Sudano-Sahel.