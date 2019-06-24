Equatorial Guinea hosts the 11th Africa Taskforce on Food and Nutrition for Development (ATFFND)

19th June 2019, Malabo, Equatorial Guinea: The Prime Minister H.E. Francisco Pascual Eyegue Obama Asue on behalf of the President of the Democratic Republic of Equatorial Guinea, has presided over the opening of the 2019 and the 11th African Taskforce on Food and Nutrition Development (ATFFND). The 11th ATFFND is organized by the Department of Social Affairs (DSA) in collaboration with the Government of Equatorial Guinea.

The theme of the 11th ATFFND “Investing in nutritious food for Refugees and internally displaced persons in Africa must be a priority” is timely due to the growing concern of the impact of displacement on food and nutrition security on Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report in 2015, an estimated 220 million people in Africa lack adequate nutrition and the nature of the problem is growing rapidly, with overweight and obesity emerging as new forms of malnutrition in the African region.

The 11th meeting of the ATFFND will review the status of implementation of the recommendations of the 10th ATFFND and develop policy recommendations for consideration of Member states of the AU for improved nutrition sensitive, specific and culturally sensitive for African citizens including those in areas of humanitarian need and for vulnerable populations. By 2025 it is envisaged that member states would have made progress towards improved food security and would have reduced Stunting and Malnutrition to 5 and 10 percent from current levels across the African continent.

The meeting was attended by AU Commission departments, , AU member states, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), UN Agencies, the African Development Bank (AfDB), partners and stakeholders including the private sector, is taking place in Malabo, five years into the implementation of the Malabo Declaration of 2014.

