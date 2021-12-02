Epidemiological Update: SARS-CoV-2 variants in the Region of the Americas - 1 December 2021

The Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) shares updated information regarding the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC) that circulate globally and specifically within the countries and territories of the Region of the Americas, including the recently identified VOC, Omicron.

PAHO/WHO recommends that Member States continue their efforts to increase vaccination coverage for COVID-19 and improve adherence to public health measures for reducing SARSCoV-2 virus transmission. Likewise, Member States should continue to perform genomic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 samples according to the regional genomic surveillance network guidelines, as well as continue to monitor changes in the incidence of COVID-19.

Introduction

Between December 2019 and 30 November 2021, more than 5.5 million complete SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences have been shared worldwide through the GISAID1 platform.

Genomic surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 provides information to monitor the evolution of the virus and contributes greatly to the public health response for the COVID-19 pandemic, as it allows for the identification of changes in epidemiological and virulence patterns and the ability to adjust virus transmission prevention strategies. Currently, in the Region of the Americas and globally, 5 variants of concern (VOC) have been identified: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and most recently, Omicron; additionally, there are currently two variants of interest (VOI): Lambda and Mu (Figures 1 and 2).

As of 30 November 2021, among a total of 839,119 SARS-CoV-2 sequencesfrom samples collected globally in the last 60 days that have been uploaded to the GISAID platform, 837,253 (99.8%) were identified as VOC Delta, 314 (<0.1%) as VOC Gamma, 160 (<0.1%) as VOC Alpha, 159 (<0.1%) as VOC Omicron, 14 (<0.1%) as VOC Beta, and <0.1% as other circulating variants (including VOI Mu and Lambda).

A heterogeneous distribution is observed at the subregional and national levels, most notably in some South American countries, where the dissemination of VOC Delta has been more gradual while other variants (e.g., Gamma, Lambda, and Mu) still account for a large proportion of reported sequences. In the Republic of South Africa, where VOC Omicron was first identified, a recent increase in the number of cases has been observed in multiple provinces, coinciding with the detection of this variant. Currently, all VOCs are circulating in the Republic of South Africa, with a predominance of VOC Omicron in the past two weeks.