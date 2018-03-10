Epidemiological Update - Measles - 9 March 2018

Situation Summary

In 2017, four countries in the Region of the Americas reported confirmed cases of measles: Argentina, Canada, the United States of America, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. In the first three months of 2018, there were eight countries in the Region reporting confirmed cases: Antigua and Barbuda (1 case), Brazil (8 cases), Canada (3 cases), Guatemala (1 case), Mexico (1 case), Peru (1 case), the United States (11 cases), and Venezuela (159 cases).

Following is a summary of the situation by the countries in 2018.

The reported cases in Antigua and Barbuda and in Guatemala are both imported cases, from the United Kingdom and Germany respectively. The full report is available in the PAHO/WHO 6 February 2018 Epidemiological Update on measles.

In Brazil, there is an ongoing measles outbreak in the municipality of Boa Vista, Roraima state. In epidemiological week (EW) 8 of 2018, the first imported measles case was confirmed. The case is a one-year-old girl, from Venezuela, with rash onset on 8 February 2018, without vaccination history for measles/rubella and currently residing in Boa Vista municipality.

As of 8 March 2018, there are 37 suspected cases reported (30 in Boa Vista municipality and 7 in Pacaraima municipality); 8 of these were laboratory confirmed by serological tests and PCR and 29 remain under investigation (including one fatal case) (Figure 1).

All eight confirmed cases are unvaccinated, Venezuelan citizens; 3 are female and 5 are male; their ages range from 9-months to 10-years-old.

According to the laboratory analysis conducted by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz/RJ), the genotype identified in 5 laboratory confirmed cases is D8, which is identical to the one identified in Venezuela in 2017.

The federal and state authorities of Brazil are carrying out the following actions:

Intensified epidemiological surveillance through active and retrospective institutional case finding and contact tracing.

Training of health care professionals

Intensified vaccination activity around suspected and confirmed cases and preparation of a plan to carry out a vaccination campaign.

Strengthening of laboratory network

Risk communication

A measles vaccination campaign is planned, from 10 March to 10 April 2018, targeting persons from 6 months to 49 years of age that are residents of Roraima state and Venezuelan immigrants.

In Mexico, in EW 7 of 2018, a probable imported measles case was reported among a 38 year old female resident of Tijuana, Baja California, with rash onset on 11 February of 2018. The case was identified previously as contact of a confirmed case on an international flight on which the Mexico public health authorities had been informed of. The case sought medical attention on 12 February and serum samples and pharyngeal exudate were taken and sent to the State Public Health Laboratory of Baja California, and subsequently to the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE).

The case was confirmed by real-time RT-PCR test; the phylogenetic analysis carried out detected genotype B3.

The federal and state authorities of Mexico are intensifying vaccination activities, epidemiological surveillance and contact follow-up. No other suspected measles cases were identified in the 18 days of contact follow-up; to date all of the contacts are asymptomatic.

The last autochthonous measles case in Mexico was reported in 1995.

In Peru, in EW 9 of 2018, the National Institute of Health confirmed a measles case. The case is a 46-year-old male, with rash onset on 24 February 2018, resident of the Callao district and with probable site of infection under investigation. During the incubation period, the case travelled between Lima and Callao and the district of Vilque Chico (Puno). The case was laboratory confirmed through serological and RT-PCR tests.

National authorities are intensifying epidemiological surveillance, vaccination activities around the residence and in the areas where the case circulated during his communicable period, and contact follow-up is being carried out.

The last autochthonous measles case in Peru was reported in 2000 in the Ventanilla district (Callao Region).

In Venezuela, since the first measles case was confirmed in EW 26 of 2017 and up to EW 7 of 2018, there were 8861 confirmed cases (666 by laboratory and 220 by epidemiological link), including two deaths. Per year, the highest number of cases was observed in EW 38 of 2017 and EW 3 of 2018 (Figure 2).

Of the confirmed cases, 82% occurred in the state of Bolívar; cases were also reported in Apure, Anzoategui, Delta Amacuro, the Capital District, Miranda, Monagas, Vargas, and Zulia. The municipality of Caroni, Bolivar State, is the epicenter of the outbreak. The spread of the virus to other geographical areas is explained by, among other factors, the high migratory movement of the population due to formal and informal economic activity around mining and commercial activity. The most affected age group among the confirmed cases is children under 5 years of age, followed by the group of 6 to 15 years of age.

As part of the intervention, a National Rapid Response Plan was designed to interrupt the transmission of the virus, including the use of regional and municipal rapid response teams, the implementation of vaccination strategies and activities, epidemiological surveillance, contact tracing and follow up, and training of health personnel; supported technically by the national level. The country has provided more than 6 million doses of measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) and measles / rubella (MR) vaccines to increase vaccination coverage in children and adolescents to interrupt viral transmission.

Measles cases in Canada and the United States are imported or import-associated; all cases were not vaccinated, with the exception of one case that was vaccinated. Age range is between 8-months and 29-years-old. The identified genotypes are D8, D4, and B3.