07 Feb 2018

Epidemiological Update - Measles - 6 February 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Pan American Health Organization
Published on 06 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (231.03 KB)

Summary of the situation

Between November 2016 and December 2017, countries of the WHO European Region reported 17,584 measles cases; 91% (n=15,978) of these cases were reported in 2017. 1 In this period, the highest cumulative incidence rate was reported in Romania (291.5 cases per 1 million population), followed by Italy (83.2 cases per 1 million population), and Tajikistan (77.2 cases per 1 million population). The WHO European Region monthly summary of the measles epidemiological data by country is available at: http://bit.ly/2BZJWW6.

Of the reported cases in the European Region between January and October 2017 (n=15,978), 55% (8,842) were confirmed by laboratory testing (serology, virus detection, or isolation) and 45% (7,136) were classified as epidemiologically linked or clinically compatible (Figure 1). There were 26 measles deaths reported, 15 of which were reported in Romania. The identified genotypes in the countries with the highest incidence rates were B3 and D8 in Romania, B3, D8, and H1 in Italy, and H1 in Tajikistan.
Most of the cases were reported in the age group between 0 and 14 years of age, accounting for 57% of the total cases.

Countries in other continents (China, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mongolia, Nigeria, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Thailand, and Vietnam, among others) have also reported measles outbreaks between 2016 and 2017.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.