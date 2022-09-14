Epidemiological Update. Detection of a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2) in the United States: Implications for the Region of the Americas (13 September 2022)

On 13 September 2022, the United State of America announced that polioviruses found in New York, both from the case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County and in several wastewater samples from communities near the patient’s residence, meet the World Health Organization (WHO)’s criteria for circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV). Given this situation, the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) reiterates to Member States the need to join efforts to maintain and strengthen epidemiological surveillance of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) for the rapid detection of cases, achieve polio vaccination coverage of >95%, and have an up-to-date response plan for polio outbreaks or events.

Situation summary

As a result of surveillance conducted in the United States of America, on 21July 2022, the New York State Department of Health reported the identification in Rockland County of a case of paralytic poliomyelitis in an unvaccinated immunocompetent 20-year-old male. The patient initially presented with fever, neck stiffness, gastrointestinal symptoms, and limb weakness. Initial sequencing confirmed by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated it was a vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (VDPV2).

The detection of this case prompted the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) to publish an Epidemiological Alert on 21 July 2022 with guidelines for national authorities in the Region of the Americas. On 10 June 2022, PAHO/WHO had warned of the risk of the emergence of vaccine-derived poliovirus and urged Member States to implement effective and timely measures.

On 13 September, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) reported polioviruses detected in environmental samples collected on 3 August and 11 August contained more than five nucleotide changes and that they were related to the case reported in Rockland County. This situation evidences the transmission of the virus and meets the criteria to be classified as circulating VDPV2 (cVDPV2).

PAHO/WHO is working together with the US-CDC to follow up on this event.