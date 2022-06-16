Epidemiological Alert: Recurrent outbreaks of COVID-19, 15 June 2022

Since April 2020, the Pan-American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) has warned of the possibility that countries could face recurrent outbreaks of COVID-19 of different magnitude based on a series of factors, including the proportion of the susceptible population. In recent weeks, there has been an increase in new outpatient cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in some countries/territories in the Region of the Americas, which, along with the increase in hospitalizations due to other causes, could impact the demand for health services. PAHO/WHO urges Member States to strengthen surveillance for respiratory diseases of viral etiology, to update the preparedness and response plans of the healthcare system across all levels in order to respond to a possible increase in outpatient cases, hospitalizations, and/or deaths, as well as to establish strategies for increasing the proportion of the vaccinated, mainly among vulnerable and high-risk populations.

Summary of the epidemiological situation

Since confirmation of the first cases of COVID-19 and until 14 June 2022, a total of 533,816,957 cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally, including 6,309,633 deaths. In the Region of the Americas, 29.8% of the cumulative number of cases and 43.6% of the cumulative number of deaths worldwide were reported. During epidemiological week (EW) 23 of 2022, compared to the previous week, an increase in cases was observed in the WHO Regions of the Eastern Mediterranean (57.8%), South-East Asia (33.4%), the Americas (13.1%), and Europe (0.6%), while a decrease in cases was observed in the two remaining WHO Regions. The number of new COVID-19 deaths decreased across all WHO Regions except for the Region of the Americas and the Western Pacific Region, where an increase of 20.5% and 16.5%, respectively, was reported.

In EW 23 of 2022, approximately 3,334,244 new cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, an increase of 2.9% compared to the previous week. During the same period, 8,923 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported worldwide, with a relative increase of 5.5% compared to the previous week.

In the Region of the Americas, cases increased for the eighth consecutive week. At the subregion level, in EW 23 of 2022 compared to the previous week, there was an increase in cases in the South America (20.3%), North America (21.8%), and Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean Islands (3.8%) subregions. During the same period, an increase in deaths was reported in the North America (21.7%) and South America (33.6%) subregions. In the remaining 2 subregions, a decrease in the number of deaths was observed (Figure 1).

During EW 23 of 2022 compared to the previous epidemiological week, 27 of the 54 countries and territories in the Region reported an increase in cases and 221 reported an increase in deaths.

Among 34 countries/territories of the Region with available data2, hospitalizations for COVID19 increased in 153 countries and territories during EW 23 compared to the previous week. Among 26 countries and territories with available data, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions for COVID-19 increased in 104 countries and territories.