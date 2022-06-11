Epidemiological Alert: Poliovirus outbreak risk, 10 June 2022

Considering the risk of importation of wild poliovirus and vaccine-derived poliovirus, or the emergence of vaccine-derived poliovirus in the Region of the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) shares with its Member States a series of considerations related to the prevention, surveillance, and preparation

Situation summary

Following certification of the global eradication of wild poliovirus types 2 and 3, polio continues to be endemic for wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan. In Afghanistan, as of 7 June 2022, one case of WPV1 had been detected and four were detected in 2021. In Pakistan, 8 cases of WPV1 have been reported in 2022.

In addition, in February 2022, the isolation of a WPV1 was confirmed in a three-year-old girl with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) in Malawi. The analysis shows that the virus is genetically linked to WPV1 that was detected in Pakistan in October 2019. This is the first case of WPV1 on the African continent in more than five years. In May 2022, one case of WPV1 was identified in stool samples collected from a child with AFP in Mozambique. Sequencing of the virus confirmed that it is linked to a strain from Pakistan, similar to a WPV1 case reported in Malawi in February.

This detection of WPV1 outside the two endemic countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is of great concern and underscores the importance of prioritizing activities to detect and control polio.

Additionally, several countries in Africa and Asia have circulation of vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV), variants of poliovirus that may arise in communities with low vaccination coverage. Recently, VDPV outbreaks have been detected in Israel and Ukraine. (Figure 1).

As long as poliovirus transmission is not interrupted worldwide, all countries remain at risk of polio importation.