Epidemic Risk Analysis Informal Consultation: WHO Geneva, 21-22 March 2017

Executive Summary

An informal consultation was organized by the Infectious Hazard Management (IHM) Department of the WHO Health Emergencies (WHE) Programme on 21-22 March 2017. The aim was to review progress to date and advise on next steps for elucidating an epidemic risk index to be used in anticipating and preparing for infectious disease outbreaks at country level. Thus far the composite index methodology used by the Index for Risk Management, or INFORM, (www.inform-index.com) has been employed to develop a preliminary model and analysis based on existing, open-source global databases. The consultation involved UN partners, global experts, and WHO staff from headquarters, regional and country offices. Participants worked in groups to review the relevance and appropriateness of indicators that were previously identified during an internal WHO workshop to develop a conceptual framework for infectious hazards.

The 47 expert participants represented diverse views and disciplines, from various agencies, academic, and public health institutions related to epidemics. The multidisciplinary approach enabled a rigorous review of the indicators in the conceptual framework and led to their classification according to INFORM dimensions of Hazard & Exposure, Vulnerabilities and Coping Capacities at country level. Each indicator was thoroughly considered in small working groups for its relevance, appropriateness and the assumptions/rationale supporting its inclusion/exclusion. This resulted in the validation of indicators by a wide group of multidisciplinary stakeholders. The expected outcome of this process is to ensure representative data and robust methods are employed in subsequent analyses.

Overall, the participants were supportive of the approach and methodology towards an epidemic risk tool that would provide countries and partner agencies with information about specific structural drivers of epidemics thereby enabling them to enhance preparedness and response measures. However, there is still work to be done in order to define and specify the statistical relationships of the indicators to be included in the model. Each of the working groups presented their version of the contributing indicators, which will inform further analyses and development of an epidemic risk model.