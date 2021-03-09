Epidemic Preparedness and Response Package, Africa Region

The Health and Care Unit in the Africa Regional Office, through its Community Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness Programme and Cholera Preparedness programme, have developed many resources which have been integrated into a single package to maximise the progress towards epidemic preparedness and response.

The package combines both existing and newly developed tools in the RCRC Movement, with flexibility for adaptation to fit different contexts. Depending on the country context and the epidemic profile, modules may be drawn from various standard RCRC tools to build a package tailored to specific country needs.