Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 13 July 2021
Attachments
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 06 July 2021
Dengue
- DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: Three (3) new local cases have been reported in Futuna in week 25 to 27. There have been no case reported in Wallis since week 15. In 2021, there have been 63 confirmed dengue cases reported in Wallis and Futuna (59 in Futuna and 4 in Wallis). - Source: Agence de santé du territoire des iles Wallis et Futuna, Bulletin de surveillance épidémiologique 07/2021 (28/06/21 to 11/07/21).
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
- New Zealand: An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is currently ongoing across New Zealand. Weekly numbers reported by the national virus laboratory network started increasing sharply in June, reaching 688 cases for the week 26 ending 04 July 2021 ; total cases are 1,680. – Source : Environmental Science and Research (ESR) 07 July 2021 and Laboratory-based Virology Weekly Report Week 26 ending 4 July, 2021, accessed on 13 July 2021.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 12 July 2021, 31,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 911 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 13 July 2021.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 13 July 2021, 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 13 July 2021.
Fiji: As of 12 July 2021, 11,385 cases and 58 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 11,315 cases and 56 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 13 July 2021.
French Polynesia: As of 12 July 2021, 19,034 cumulative cases and 144 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 13 July 2021.
Guam: As of 12 July 2021, 8,454 confirmed and probablecases and 141 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 13 July 2021.
Hawaii: As of 12 July 2021, 38,544 cases of COVID-19 and521 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 13 July 2021.
New Caledonia: As of 13 July 2021, 129 COVID-19 cases (including 71 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 13 July 2021.
New Zealand: As of 13 July 2021, 2,786 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 13 July 2021.
Papua New Guinea: As of 09 July 2021, there have been 17,340 confirmed cases and 179 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 13 July 2021.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 13 July 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 13 July 2021.
Samoa: As of 13 July 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 13 July 2021.
Solomon Islands: As of 13 July 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 13 July 2021.
Vanuatu: As of 13 July 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 13 July 2021.
Wallis and Futuna: As of 12 July 2021, 454 COVID-19 cases (including 445 cases since 06 March 2021) and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. No cases have been reported for more than 42 days. – Source: Préfet de Wallis-et-Futuna official facebook page accessed on 13 July 2021.
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 187,230,005 cases of COVID-19 and 4,038,806 deaths were reported globally as of 13 July 2021.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 13 July 2021 at 3:30pm Noumea time.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.