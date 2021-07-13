Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 13 July 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 06 July 2021

Dengue

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 12 July 2021, 31,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 911 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 13 July 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 13 July 2021, 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 13 July 2021.

Fiji: As of 12 July 2021, 11,385 cases and 58 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 11,315 cases and 56 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 13 July 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 12 July 2021, 19,034 cumulative cases and 144 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 13 July 2021.

Guam: As of 12 July 2021, 8,454 confirmed and probablecases and 141 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 13 July 2021.

Hawaii: As of 12 July 2021, 38,544 cases of COVID-19 and521 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 13 July 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 13 July 2021, 129 COVID-19 cases (including 71 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 13 July 2021.

New Zealand: As of 13 July 2021, 2,786 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 13 July 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 09 July 2021, there have been 17,340 confirmed cases and 179 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 13 July 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 13 July 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 13 July 2021.

Samoa: As of 13 July 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 13 July 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 13 July 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 13 July 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 13 July 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 13 July 2021.