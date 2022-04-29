Environmental surveillance for SARS-COV-2 to complement public health surveillance - Interim guidance, 14 April 2022

1. Introduction

Management of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to prove challenging in the face of an evolving virus, and uncertainties in designing proportionate and evidence-based public health interventions. The primary source of evidence about the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection is PCR and rapid antigen diagnostic testing of upper respiratory tract samples.

In an increasing number of settings globally, routine COVID-19 surveillance programmes have augmented diagnostic testing with community-scale COVID-19 environmental surveillance (ES) of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater samples. Similarly, ES have been done for other diseases and risks such as for polio, typhoid and antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The objective of ES is to provide early warning and additional evidence regarding the virus in circulation in the population, including its presence or absence, trends in concentrations, and variants of concern or interest. ES can help to inform decisions on, and help measure the effect of, interventions.

Purpose

The purpose of this guidance is to provide globally applicable advice on the following questions:

Why, or in what situations, does ES add value to public health decision making at different stages of the pandemic, and in different settings and contexts? (section 3)

What are the minimum requirements for planning and coordinating an effective SARS-COV-2 ES programme in different resource settings? (section 4)

How should data collection, analysis and interpretation and communication of results be carried out? (section 5)

Target audience

This guidance is targeted at public health officials and COVID-19 incident management team members who want to understand and integrate complementary ES, into their national, sub-national or local COVID-19 control strategy. The guidance also provides general information on coordination, capacity and methods for laboratory scientists and water and sanitation services providers. This document is intended to: