Environmental Governance Update: January to March 2022

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the leading global environmental authority that sets the global environmental agenda, promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the United Nations system, and serves as an authoritative advocate for the global environment.

Produced by UNEP’s Law Division, this newsletter includes exciting insights from the Division’s contribution to UNEA5.2 and UNEP@50, alongside other highlights of our work spanning across our leading efforts to strengthen environmental rule of law through intergovernmental meetings; advance human rights obligations related to the environment to protect people and the planet at a global level; build capacities on multilateral environmental agreements by strengthening access to knowledge and more; consolidating actions and collaborating in contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The activities contained are from January to March 2022 in the following work streams of environmental law and governance: