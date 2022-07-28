Environmental Governance Update: April to June 2022

The April to June 2022 Environmental Governance update features activities by the Law Division of UNEP in promoting sound environmental governance to strengthen the relationship between people and the environment. The promotion of environmental law and governance has been furthered through collaborating with UN entities, other groups, organizations and individuals in supporting strong laws and institutions for a healthy planet and people.

The Law Division convened and supported events including the in-person (hybrid) segment of the First Global Meeting of National Focal Points for the Fifth Montevideo Programme, the Asia Regional Dialogue on Climate Justice for children, youth and future generations; and events and activities integrating faith-based perspectives at a global level. The Division also produced knowledge products including the Green Customs Guide to Multilateral Environmental Agreements publication, the Guidance on Policy and Legislation for Integrated Waste Management during a Pandemic, and Key Messages on Human Rights, the Environment and Gender Equality.

Other key moments included the organization of the 2022 Asia Environmental Enforcement Awards which publicly recognize and celebrate excellence in enforcement by government officials and institutions or teams combating transboundary environmental crime, and the co-organisation, with the Global Network for Human Rights and the Environment (GNHRE), of the second annual 2022 Summer/Winter school on human rights and the environment which focused on the theme “Water - from oceans to taps”.