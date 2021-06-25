Ensuring Quality Early Childhood Education for Refugee Children: A New Approach to Teacher Professional Development

A Theirworld Report Written by Maysa Jalbout and Katy Bullard

The provision of early childhood education (ECE) for refugees is extremely limited in many settings. Where it does exist, programmes are often poorly resourced. While all refugee education is underfunded, ECE is particularly underfunded and under-supported.

High-quality ECE can be a powerful avenue for helping young refugee children manage their trauma and for supporting their well-being in the short and long term. A wide body of evidence points to the transformative potential of ECE for young children, their families and their communities. For young refugee children who have experienced the trauma of conflict, displacement and separation from, or the loss of, family members or friends, ECE can support the healing process and cognitive, emotional and physical development.

Research has consistently shown that this phase is crucial for children’s healthy development. Refugee children may remain in displacement for much or all of their school years. Providing them with quality ECE is essential for supporting their healing, preparing them for learning and setting the foundation a successful future.

This report examines the landscape of ECE in refugee settings and the professional development available for ECE teachers. We reached our findings and formulated our project concept through

an extensive literature review, lengthy consultations with dozens of experts in early childhood education and development and refugee education, and by mapping of ECE programmes or providers serving refugees in challenging, poorly resourced settings.

The report identifies significant gaps in access to early childhood education and in support for professional development.

Theirworld’s goal is simple: to provide quality early childhood education for every refugee child, delivered by caring teachers equipped with the knowledge and tools to support their development. (‘Teacher’ is used to refer to anyone leading or supporting educational programming for refugee children in centre-based settings, though they may or may not be staff or salaried teachers.)

We propose avenues to support early childhood educators’ professional development, in recognition of their essential role. We aim to provide teachers, who are often refugees themselves, with the knowledge, skills and learning community they need to ensure that refugee children are given the best possible start in life and the best chance at having healthier and successful futures.

Our proposals are needed, feasible and scalable. Implementing these proposals will require the meaningful engagement of partners, globally and locally, who believe in the tremendous benefit and potential of ECE.