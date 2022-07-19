Ensuring the integration of refugees and migrants in immunization policies, planning and service delivery globally

Executive summary

WHO prioritizes the protection and promotion of refugees’ and migrants’ health within the context of ensuring access to health-care services for all, including immunization programmes. Globally, refugees and migrants should have non-discriminatory and equitable access to immunization programmes, free from financial, linguistic, cultural, administrative or bureaucratic barriers. For this, specific initiatives may be needed to reach out to these groups, including for COVID-19 vaccination. Access to health care – which includes immunization services – is a permanent legal obligation under international law for States that have signed the relevant international treaties. The full inclusion of refugees and migrants in immunization plans and implementation of these plans are critical if countries are to meet the ambitious targets to increase coverage of routine vaccines set out in WHO’s Immunization Agenda 2030: a Global Strategy to Leave No One Behind (IA2030), and are aligned with the overall objective of universal health coverage. Evidence is inconclusive on whether these populations experience overall lower immunization rates and higher vaccine-preventable disease (VPD) burdens compared with host populations. Undoubtedly, some refugee and migrant populations are underimmunized, and the drivers of underimmunization and vaccine hesitancy in refugee and migrant populations are likely to be complex and highly context dependent. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted routine immunization services and supplemental immunization activities for the general population, and it is expected to have worsened pre-existing vulnerabilities and increased inequities for refugees and migrant populations.

This Global Evidence Review on Health and Migration (GEHM) focuses on policy and practice regarding the inclusion of refugees and migrants in immunization systems globally, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. It synthesizes the best available evidence and practices to inform policy and programme development and presents policy considerations to help to address inequities in immunization for refugees and migrants.

Searches of academic and grey literature published between 1 January 2010 and 31 October 2021, with no restrictions on language or geographical scope, identified 210 relevant articles for inclusion in a scoping review. The umbrella term “refugees and migrants” was used to cover the diverse groups of people on the move. The review synthesized evidence on the integration of refugees and migrants into national immunization policies and implementation of these policies; the barriers faced in accessing vaccines; facilitators and good practices for strengthening the delivery of immunization services and improving global vaccine coverage; and the specific impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on immunization services for mobile populations globally.

This GEHM identified specific and unique barriers for refugees and migrants, including those related to awareness of and physical access to immunization services, that strongly influence vaccine uptake and motivation to vaccinate, especially for irregular migrants. National immunization policies on the inclusion of refugees and migrants in immunization programmes were highly variable across countries, with discrepancies in access based on legal status, age and setting. Many countries lack explicit policies or have unclear policies on migrants’ and, in some cases, refugees’ rights to vaccination. Those with more-inclusive policies often had gaps in implementation. Specific case studies are also included on the implementation of immunization and other approaches to increase vaccine uptake and confidence in refugee and migrant populations by providing culturally competent care that is sensitive to the needs of these populations. As well as initiatives to dramatically decrease the number of zero-dose children globally, renewed focus is now needed on catch-up vaccination delivery across the life course in these mobile populations, to ensure that child, adolescent and adult refugees and migrants are included in catch-up planning and delivery for missed vaccines and missed doses where needed and to offer them any additional vaccines needed to align them with the host country vaccine schedule.

Despite highlighting policy-level barriers and shortfalls in immunization delivery mechanisms for these refugees and migrants, the COVID-19 pandemic has also created opportunities for more-inclusive vaccine service delivery and policymaking, including by the removal of policies that exclude irregular migrants from registering for and accessing free health care and vaccines. This momentum should be seized upon, with countries supported to ensure that these more-inclusive policies and practices are continued beyond the pandemic.

Policy considerations

The following policy considerations are based on the review results: