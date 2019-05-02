Ensuring impact: the role of civil society organisations in strengthening world bank disaster risk financing

Author: Ann Vaughan & Debbie Hillier

Executive Summary

The human, ecological and economic impact of disasters is increasing. Between 1998 and 2017, climate-related and geophysical disasters killed 1.3 million people and left a further 4.4 billion injured, homeless, displaced or in need of emergency assistance (CRED and UNISDR, 2018). The current humanitarian system is severely overstretched and can meet neither current nor projected needs. A more anticipatory approach to disasters is required in order to address growing risk and secure better outcomes for those living in extreme poverty—80% of whom are likely to be living in fragile contexts by 2030 (OECD, 2018).

The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) has a crucial role to play in expanding access to disaster risk financing (DRF) mechanisms and instruments that can facilitate the adoption of anticipatory approaches by governments and donors.

This report, which aims to inform the 19th replenishment of IDA (‘IDA19’)—a process that seeks to review policies and replenish resources for the fiscal years 2021-20231 — argues that civil society organisations (CSOs) have a valuable role to play in the development and implementation of these mechanisms and instruments. With years of experience in disaster risk management (DRM) and humanitarian response, and close links with vulnerable communities, meaningful engagement with CSOs stands to increase the effectiveness and impact of DRF. Participation, collaboration and partnership would help to strengthen strategic planning, design and implementation of approaches and tools, as well as build political support and legitimacy, foster innovation and deepen accountability and learning. While DRF currently only represents a small percentage of total official development assistance, it is growing, and its operating principles must be set up in a way that support and empower those most at risk from disasters.

Key findings and recommendations of the research— literature review, key informant interviews and a survey of over 40 development, humanitarian, and disaster risk reduction (DRR) professionals—are as follows.